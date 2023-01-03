Kapil Sharma reveals Nandita Das told him, “Even if for Zwigato Shah Rukh Khan will say yes I won’t take him”

MUMBAI : Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular faces on television. He has been making everyone laugh out loud for the past many years and apart from his show, he has also been a part of movies like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and Firangi. Now, the actor is gearing up for his third movie titled Zwigato which is directed by Nandita Das.

Today, the trailer of the film was released in Mumbai and while talking at the trailer launch, Kapil revealed, “I have always been a fan of her (Nandita Das), so when you admire someone’s work, you know trust that person. They does very limited work, it’s not like she is making two movies a year. So, I thought that whatever she has thought it will be good. Then when she shared the story with me, I felt that this is a life time opportunity for me because people don’t me take seriously. Even my wife took me seriously, when I became a father.”

“When she narrated me the story and I asked her ‘why me?’. So, she told me a good thing, and I didn’t understand whether it was a compliment or insult. She told me, ‘even if for this film global star Shah Rukh Khan says yes I won’t take him’. Then I asked ‘why me’, so she said, ‘tumhara chehra aam aadmi jaise haim toh isliye mujhe aisa lagta hai ke tum mere character ke liye suitable ho’,” he added.

Zwigato is slated to release on 17th March 2023. It will be clashing with Rani Mukerji starrer Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.