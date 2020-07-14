Karan Aanand: We will be able to stand firmly against this dreaded disease called Corona

MUMBAI : When the country's biggest film star, Amitabh Bachchan, announced on Saturday night that he had been found to be coronovirus positive, the whole India was shocked that this deadly virus can be vulnerable. Apart from this, many well-known celebrities such as Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Bachchan, Anupam Kher's family, television actor Parth Samthan have also been found to have symptoms of coronavirus. Since then, friends and relatives, fans have been wishing them well. But since this incident, a concern has arisen in everyone's mind that when these big celebrities can catch this virus, then anyone can get caught by Covid-19. As of now, India now ranks third after the US and Brazil in coronavirus cases.

Actor Karan Aanand expressed his thoughts over social media about the increasing aggression on coronavirus, and how it can be dealt by keeping our mind calm “ The condition of COVID in our country is getting worst day by day. Bollywood megastar Mr. Amitabh Bachchan and his family, Anupam Kher’s family, all are in the grip of Coronavirus and it’s high time that people shall start practicing all sorts of safety measures. This incident make us realize that our system is making a mistake somewhere. Keeping all this in mind, I believe that we have to take some strong steps of our own. Suppose if we are meeting someone new, either they are our parents or our own siblings we have to take every preventive measure, i.e; we don’t have to hug them in emotions, or shake hand or touch them in any manner, so strictly follow social distancing, as well as safety guidelines. Only then we will be able to stand firmly against this dreaded disease called corona.”

