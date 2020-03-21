News

Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba share the BTS moments from their film Dil Ke Paas

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Mar 2020 06:14 PM

MUMBAI: Karan Deol, son of our Sunny Deol, made his debut with the movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas last year opposite Sahher Bambba. The movie received mixed reviews.

There was a lot of praise for Karan on how he looked in the movie and the action sequences performed by him.

The lead pair of the movie promoted   their movie once again and also shared some amazing BTS moments from the making.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ANDPictures (@andpicturesin) on

We congratulate Karan and the entire unit of the movie.

Tags Karan Deol Sunny Deol Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Sahher Bambba TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
In pics: 12th Mirchi Music Awards

In pics: 12th Mirchi Music Awards

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Mother-daughter duo Hema Malini and Esha Deol on...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here