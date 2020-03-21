Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba share the BTS moments from their film Dil Ke Paas

MUMBAI: Karan Deol, son of our Sunny Deol, made his debut with the movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas last year opposite Sahher Bambba. The movie received mixed reviews.

There was a lot of praise for Karan on how he looked in the movie and the action sequences performed by him.

The lead pair of the movie promoted their movie once again and also shared some amazing BTS moments from the making.

We congratulate Karan and the entire unit of the movie.