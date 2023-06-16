Karan Deol-Disha Acharya wedding: Awesome! From Salman Khan to Karan Johar, here are the celebs who are expected to attend Sunny Deol’s son’s wedding

Karan Deol-Disha Acharya

MUMBAI: Karan Deol, who made his Hindi film debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, is currently in the news for his upcoming wedding with girlfriend Disha Acharya. Karan’s home was recently snapped for being decorated with flowers and lit up beautifully. This just confirms that the two lovers are indeed getting hitched soon and the wedding festivities have begun in full josh.

Recently many guests were seen at the Deol’s residence for Karan and Disha's Roka ceremony on 12th June and among them was Bobby and Sunny Deol’s cousin Abhay. Reportedly Karan and Disha will host a star studded reception party at Taj Land’s End in Bandra on June 18th. The invitees will be the who’s who of hindi as well as the South film industry. 

The Deol family is a well known and respected family in the Hindi film industry and many big names from the industry are expected to attend Karan and Disha’s wedding. 

Karan’s grandfather Dharmendra who will soon be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani has extended the wedding invitation to co-star Ranveer Singh and the film’s director Karan Johar. Salman Khan and his family, who are extremely close to the Deols, will also attend the wedding. Karan’s aunt Esha Deol will reportedly be doing a special dance performance on Karan and Disha’s sangeet. 

Speaking of meeting Disha, veteran actor Dharmendra had previously told a news portal, “I met Drisha. The meeting happened at my house. She is a very sensible and pretty girl. And, she comes from an illustrious family. I am very happy for Karan and Drisha. They have all my blessings. I welcome the new addition to the Deol family.”

Talking about his movies, Karan has Apne 2 lined up. The actor till now has been a part of movies like Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and Velle. However, he is yet to make a strong mark in the industry.

