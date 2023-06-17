Karan Deol-Disha Acharya wedding: Awesome! Sunny Deol shows his moves on ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’ for son’s sangeet

While veteran actor and Karan's grandfather Dharmendra at the sangeet ceremony by dancing to his song Main Jat Yamla Pagla Deewana
MUMBAI: Karan Deol, who made his Hindi film debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, is currently in the news for his upcoming wedding with girlfriend Disha Acharya. Karan’s home was recently snapped for being decorated with flowers and lit up beautifully. This just confirms that the two lovers are indeed getting hitched soon and the wedding festivities have begun in full josh.

While veteran actor and Karan’s grandfather Dharmendra at the sangeet ceremony by dancing to his song Main Jat Yamla Pagla Deewana from his 1975 film Pratigya, Father Sunny danced to his film Gadar’s song ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’. He was seen in the full getup of Tara Singh and even the background was of the fields of Punjab. Check out the video below;

Earlier, Sunny danced to Morni Banke from the film Badhaai Ho on Karan’s Roka ceremony. Karan and Disha are all set to tie the knot on 18th June and from Salman Khan, Karan Johar to Ranveer Singh, the invitee list is going to be star studded.

Talking about his movies, Karan has Apne 2 lined up. The actor till now has been a part of movies like Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and Velle. However, he is yet to make a strong mark in the industry.

