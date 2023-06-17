Karan Deol-Disha Acharya wedding: Aww! Dharmanedra grooves to ‘Main Jat Yamla Pagla Deewana’ song at grandson Karan Deol’s sangeet

MUMBAI: Karan Deol, who made his Hindi film debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, is currently in the news for his upcoming wedding with girlfriend Disha Acharya. Karan’s home was recently snapped for being decorated with flowers and lit up beautifully. This just confirms that the two lovers are indeed getting hitched soon and the wedding festivities have begun in full josh.

Also Read- WOW! Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol all set to get married; got engaged on THIS special day

While veteran actor and Karan’s grandfather Dharmendra was not seen during the Roka and Mehendi, he more than made up for it at the sangeet ceremony by dancing to his song Main Jat Yamla Pagla Deewana from his 1975 film Pratigya. Karan is also seen shaking a leg and following in his granddad’s moves. The duo look adorable with their expressions too. While Dharmendra is seen in a beige suit, Karan is seen in a printed dark blue kurta set. Take a look;

Hone wale Dulhe ke sath Dada ka dance



This inside video from Karan Deol’s sangeet night is just super adorable @aapkadharam #dharmendra #KaranDeol #KaranDeolWedding #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/qlTtb3EDNG — E24 (@E24bollynews) June 16, 2023

Karan and Disha are all set to tie the knot on 18th June and from Salman Khan, Karan Johar to Ranveer Singh, the invitee list is going to be star studded. Speaking of meeting Disha, veteran actor Dharmendra had previously told a news portal, “I met Drisha. The meeting happened at my house. She is a very sensible and pretty girl. And, she comes from an illustrious family. I am very happy for Karan and Drisha. They have all my blessings. I welcome the new addition to the Deol family.”

Also Read- WOW! Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol all set to get married; got engaged on THIS special day

Talking about his movies, Karan has Apne 2 lined up. The actor till now has been a part of movies like Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and Velle. However, he is yet to make a strong mark in the industry.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Latestly

DISCLAIMER - WE ARE NOT TARGETING ANY ACTOR, WE ARE ONLY FOLLOWING THE TRACK OF THE SHOW AND ITS CHARACTERS