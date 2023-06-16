Karan Deol-Disha Acharya wedding: Really! Couple to have a day wedding; grandfather Dharmendra to attend

So far Karan’s 87 year old grandfather Dharmendra has been absent from the pre-wedding festivities but as per reports he will be attending the wedding.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 06/16/2023 - 16:43
Karan Deol-Disha Acharya wedding

MUMBAI :Karan Deol, who made his Hindi film debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, is currently in the news for his upcoming wedding with girlfriend Disha Acharya. Karan’s home was recently snapped for being decorated with flowers and lit up beautifully. This just confirms that the two lovers are indeed getting hitched soon and the wedding festivities have begun in full josh.


After the Roka ceremony, Karan and Disha’s Mehendi ceremony was held last evening where many guests were seen entering the venue. Groom-to-be Karan was seen in a bright yellow kurta set and as he waved to the paparazzi his Mehendi design which had Disha’s name written was clearly seen.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        


Today, the sangeet and photo op is taking place. A source close to the family said, “All the functions will be held at Taj Lands End, but the haldi ceremony took place at their house only. That’s because they wanted some functions at home for that wedding vibe. Everyone was waiting for this day, and now that it has come they are busy making sure the arrangements are done well so that they can enjoy it.”

The source added, “Karan and Drisha have requested a special playlist full of songs featuring Deol clan over the years. They wanted to trace generations through the songs, which is why the set playlist will have lots of songs from Dharam paji’s era too, besides popular tracks of Sunny and Bobby Deol.”

So far Karan’s 87 year old grandfather Dharmendra has been absent from the pre-wedding festivities but as per reports he will be attending the wedding.

The source added, “Dharmendra ji will not miss his grandson’s wedding. There is a wedding in the whole Deol clan after a very long time, and the whole family is very excited about it. He will be coming to the wedding to bless the couple. It is not clear whether he will stay back for the party considering the age factor.”

