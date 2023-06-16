Karan Deol-Disha Acharya wedding: Sweet! Groom-to-be gets Disha’s name written in Mehendi on his palm while dad Sunny Deol shows his unique design

After the Roka ceremony, Karan and Disha’s Mehendi ceremony was held last evening where many guests were seen entering the venue.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 06/16/2023 - 15:04
movie_image: 
Karan Deol

MUMBAI : Karan Deol, who made his Hindi film debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, is currently in the news for his upcoming wedding with girlfriend Disha Acharya. Karan’s home was recently snapped for being decorated with flowers and lit up beautifully. This just confirms that the two lovers are indeed getting hitched soon and the wedding festivities have begun in full josh.

Also Read-WOW! Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol all set to get married; got engaged on THIS special day

After the Roka ceremony, Karan and Disha’s Mehendi ceremony was held last evening where many guests were seen entering the venue. Groom-to-be Karan was seen in a bright yellow kurta set and as he waved to the paparazzi his Mehendi design which had Disha’s name written was clearly seen. Take a look;


Meanwhile Sunny showed his Mehendi design which was the combination of many religious symbols. 

Talking about the soon to be held wedding, a source close to the family said, “All the functions will be held at Taj Lands End, but the haldi ceremony took place at their house only. That’s because they wanted some functions at home for that wedding vibe. Everyone was waiting for this day, and now that it has come they are busy making sure the arrangements are done well so that they can enjoy it.”

Also Read-WOW! Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol all set to get married; got engaged on THIS special day

Talking about his movies, Karan has Apne 2 lined up. The actor till now has been a part of movies like Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and Velle. However, he is yet to make a strong mark in the industry.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- HindustanTimes 


 

Karan Deol Sunny Deol Disha Acharya Dharmendra Hema Malini Bobby Deol Abhay Deol Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Velle Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 06/16/2023 - 15:04

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Karan Deol-Disha Acharya wedding: Really! Couple to have a day wedding; grandfather Dharmendra to attend
MUMBAI :Karan Deol, who made his Hindi film debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, is currently in the news for his upcoming...
CONGRATULATIONS! Karan Vohra and wife Bella blessed with twin baby boys
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We all know that the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Upcoming Drama! Sai and Virat finally get back together, trouble follows the couple
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Exclusive! Krishna Kotian on Adipurush getting a mixed response, “I think everybody has their own opinion”
MUMBAI :Actor Krishna Kotian plays the role of King Dasharatha in Adipurush. He has a cameo in the film and he shared...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Finally! Satya clears tuhe air for Virat
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh no! Virat refuses to make a move towards Sai
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Karan Deol-Disha Acharya wedding
Karan Deol-Disha Acharya wedding: Really! Couple to have a day wedding; grandfather Dharmendra to attend
Latest Video
Related Stories
Karan Deol-Disha Acharya wedding
Karan Deol-Disha Acharya wedding: Really! Couple to have a day wedding; grandfather Dharmendra to attend
I think everybody has their own opinion
Exclusive! Krishna Kotian on Adipurush getting a mixed response, “I think everybody has their own opinion”
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke
Must Read! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office collection: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer ends its two week run on a good note
Pragya Jaiswal
Must read! Pragya Jaiswal takes up ice water challenge, netizens concern, ask “are you okay”
Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali
Adipurush movie review: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer had the potential to be better, but...
Karan Deol-Disha Acharya
Karan Deol-Disha Acharya wedding: Awesome! From Salman Khan to Karan Johar, here are the celebs who are expected to attend Sunny Deol’s son’s wedding