Karan Deol-Disha Acharya wedding: Sweet! Groom-to-be gets Disha’s name written in Mehendi on his palm while dad Sunny Deol shows his unique design

MUMBAI : Karan Deol, who made his Hindi film debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, is currently in the news for his upcoming wedding with girlfriend Disha Acharya. Karan’s home was recently snapped for being decorated with flowers and lit up beautifully. This just confirms that the two lovers are indeed getting hitched soon and the wedding festivities have begun in full josh.

After the Roka ceremony, Karan and Disha’s Mehendi ceremony was held last evening where many guests were seen entering the venue. Groom-to-be Karan was seen in a bright yellow kurta set and as he waved to the paparazzi his Mehendi design which had Disha’s name written was clearly seen. Take a look;



Meanwhile Sunny showed his Mehendi design which was the combination of many religious symbols.

Talking about the soon to be held wedding, a source close to the family said, “All the functions will be held at Taj Lands End, but the haldi ceremony took place at their house only. That’s because they wanted some functions at home for that wedding vibe. Everyone was waiting for this day, and now that it has come they are busy making sure the arrangements are done well so that they can enjoy it.”

Talking about his movies, Karan has Apne 2 lined up. The actor till now has been a part of movies like Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and Velle. However, he is yet to make a strong mark in the industry.

