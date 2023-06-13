Karan Deol-Disha Acharya wedding: Wow! Abhay Deol seen with cousins Sunny and Bobby for the pre-wedding festivities

Recently many guests were seen at the Deol’s residence and among them was Bobby and Sunny Deol’s cousin Abhay. The three brothers posed for the paparazzi
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 06/13/2023 - 10:12
movie_image: 
Karan Deol-Disha Acharya

MUMBAI: Karan Deol, who made his Hindi film debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, is currently in the news for his upcoming wedding with girlfriend Disha Acharya. Karan’s home was recently snapped for being decorated with flowers and lit up beautifully. This just confirms that the two lovers are indeed getting hitched soon and the wedding festivities have begun in full josh.

Recently many guests were seen at the Deol’s residence and among them was Bobby and Sunny Deol’s cousin Abhay. The three brothers posed for the paparazzi who were outside their home. Abhay was spotted wearing grey denim pants, a black tee and a printed grey sleeveless jacket. Bobby wore a white shirt with black denims while Sunny, the father of the groom is seen in a black shirt and blue denim pants.  

Reportedly Karan and Disha will host a star studded reception party at Taj Land’s End in Bandra on June 18th. The invitees will be the who’s who of hindi as well as the South film industry. A source close to the couple said, “Aur Deols khandaan mein shaadi hai, toh saara Bollywood aapko reception pe dikhega You cannot quantify the magnitude of this wedding. Deols will do it with utmost grace and dignity and it is Deols, after all. 'Taj Land's End' occasion will be humongous.”

Talking about his movies, Karan has Apne 2 lined up. The actor till now has been a part of movies like Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and Velle. However, he is yet to make a strong mark in the industry.

