Karan Deol-Disha Acharya wedding: Wow! Wedding preparation begins as actor’s house beautifully lit up and decorated

For the past couple of days, Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol has been in the news because of his engagement to Drisha Acharya on the wedding anniversary of his grandparents Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur.
MUMBAI: Karan Deol holds a legacy in the Hindi Film industry that very few can boast of. With his grandfather Dharmendra and father Sunny Deol still very much in the limelight with big budget films, Karan still has a long way to go with his own career. Meanwhile the actor made his acting debut with the Hindi film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. 

For the past couple of days, Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol has been in the news because of his engagement to Drisha Acharya on the wedding anniversary of his grandparents Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur. Looks like the wedding will indeed take place soon as Karan’s home is being decorated with flowers and lit up beautifully. Take a look at some stunning visuals;

Reportedly Karan and Disha will host a star studded reception party at Taj Land’s End in Bandra on June 18th. The invitees will be the who’s who of hindi as well as the South film industry. A source close to the couple said, “Aur Deols khandaan mein shaadi hai, toh saara Bollywood aapko reception pe dikhega You cannot quantify the magnitude of this wedding. Deols will do it with utmost grace and dignity and it is Deols, after all. 'Taj Land's End' occasion will be humongous.”

Talking about his movies, Karan has Apne 2 lined up. The actor till now has been a part of movies like Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and Velle. However, he is yet to make a strong mark in the industry.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

