Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya’s wedding: FINALLY! Sunny Deol’s wife Pooja Deol’s pictures are out – Check out the inside pictures of the wedding

Sunny Deol’s wife Pooja Deol has been away from the limelight. But, her pictures from her son Karan Deol’s wedding are out now. Check out the pictures below….
MUMBAI : Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol got married to Drisha Acharya a couple of days ago. It was a lavish wedding and the reception was attended by stars like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and others. But, one thing that everyone was wondering about was where’s Sunny Deol’s wife Pooja Deol.

But now, finally, her pictures from the wedding are out. Pooja has always been away from the limelight and even at her son’s wedding she didn’t come and pose for the paparazzi.

However, a few inside pictures from the wedding are out and we can Pooja posing with Sunny Deol, and the other family members. Check out the pictures below…


Well, we have to say that while Sunny Deol is a handsome man, Pooja Deol is also very gorgeous and they make a perfect jodi. But, let’s hope that maybe soon Sunny and Pooja will pose together for the paparazzi as well.

While Pooja has been away from the limelight, Bobby Deol’s wife Tanya Deol has been clicked by the shutterbugs many times. Even at the wedding she happily posed for the paparazzi with her hubby.

Talking about Karan and Drisha, well they too had kept their relationship under wraps till the reports of them getting married came out. While sharing the pictures of their marriage, Karan posted on Instagram, “You are my today and all of my tomorrows  The beginning of a beautiful journey in our lives. We are overwhelmingly thankful for the abundant blessings and well wishes that surround us!”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

