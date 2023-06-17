Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding: Wah! Uncle Bobby Deol mesmerizes audience dancing to ‘Humko Sirf Tumse Pyaar Hai’ with wife Tanya at the sangeet

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 06/17/2023 - 13:24
MUMBAI :Karan Deol, who made his Hindi film debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, is currently in the news for his upcoming wedding with girlfriend Drisha Acharya. Karan’s home was recently snapped for being decorated with flowers and lit up beautifully. This just confirms that the two lovers are indeed getting hitched soon and the wedding festivities have begun in full josh.

Also Read- WOW! Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol all set to get married; got engaged on THIS special day

While veteran actor and Karan’s grandfather Dharmendra at the sangeet ceremony by dancing to his song Main Jat Yamla Pagla Deewana from his 1975 film Pratigya, Father Sunny danced to his film Gadar’s song ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’. Now uncle Bobby Deol did a beautiful performance with wife Tanya on his song ‘Humko Sirf Tumse Pyaar Hai’. Tanya looks gorgeous in a lemon yellow lehenga while Bobby looks dashing in a beige Indian attire.

Check it out here;

 


Karan and Drisha are all set to tie the knot on 18th June and from Salman Khan, Karan Johar to Ranveer Singh, the invitee list is going to be star studded.

 

Talking about his movies, Karan has Apne 2 lined up. The actor till now has been a part of movies like Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and Velle. However, he is yet to make a strong mark in the industry.

Also Read :Wow! Have a look at the inside pictures of Karan Deol’s Roka ceremony


On the work front, Bobby will next be seen in Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, which will clash with brother Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2.


For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-TimesNow

 

 

