Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding: Wow! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shake a leg with newly married couple

MUMBAI: Karan Deol, who made his Hindi film debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, is currently in the news for his upcoming wedding with girlfriend Disha Acharya. Karan’s home was recently snapped for being decorated with flowers and lit up beautifully. The couple is now officially married and it was a star studded event.

Among the high profile guests were the power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone who were seen grooving on the song ‘Dard-E-Dil’ with the newly married couple. 

Check out the video here;

Deepika is seen looking gorgeous in a black salwar suit while Ranveer looks dapper in a white suit. 

Talking about his movies, Karan has Apne 2 lined up. The actor till now has been a part of movies like Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and Velle. However, he is yet to make a strong mark in the industry.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Latestly

