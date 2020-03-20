Karan Deol’s love for fitness motivates us to sweat it out

MUMBAI: Karan Deol, son of our Sunny Paaji, made his debut with the movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. The actor is loved by the audiences. The movie received mixed to negative reviews from the critics, but the actor's performance was highly appreciated and loved by the classes and the masses.

Viewers especially loved all his action sequences. People said that he proved that he is the son of Sunny Deol and he showed his 'dhai kilo ka haath' in his first movie itself.

After Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, the actor had said that he will work harder toward his skills and give his best shot the next time and will impress all his fans and his family for sure. Currently, he is working hard on himself and throwing himself in tough training and bodybuilding.

This morning, the actor shared his workout session on social media. He is leaving no stone unturned to stay fit.

His high level of dedication can be seen in these pictures. These pictures inspire all of us and his fans to work on our fitness goals more seriously.