Karan Deol shares a boxing video, throwing some major fitness goals

MUMBAI: Winning the hearts of fans all over with his debut movie actor Karan Deol grabbed all the eyeballs with his screen presence and action sequence in movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, the actor was loved for his innocence he portrayed on screen and was loved for his cuteness, the fans also compared his action level to his father Sunny Deol and said all over that industry has got new Sunny Deol from the Family itself.

After his debut movie the actor said he would like to prepare himself in better way in terms of acting, action, fitness and more and come back to movies, and this he said just after his debut movie, and the fans now are eagerly waiting for the next movie of the actor, meanwhile the actor never fails to impress his fans with his fitness posts, and give some major fitness goals, and today too the actor was seen giving fitness goals through his boxing glimpse.

Have a look:

Indeed, the actor is leaving no stone unturned to impress his fans and for his strong presence in his second movie, and no doubt the fans are looking forward to it.

What are your views on the actor Karan Deol and his fitness Glimpse, do let us know in the comment section below.

In November 2020, Dharmendra had announced the sequel to Apne and revealed that the film will bring together '3 generations of the Deol's'. However, there's a twist, as there's an addition to the cast, which will only leave viewers curious for Apne 2.

