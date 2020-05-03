Karan Deol slays the casual look at home

MUMBAI: Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol made his debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas opposite Sahher Bambba in late 2019.

The movie got a mixed to positive response from the audience and the critics, but the chemistry between the leads was loved and appreciated by the classes and the masses.

Sunny Paaji, who is very well known for his action sequences and his 'dhai kilo ka haath', launched his son Karan with this rom-com. Karan's action scenes were few but loved by all.

Based on the hit song of the same name, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is very close to the entire Deol Family.

The actor nails his casual dressing game and looks dashing in the same.

Have a look at some amazing pictures of him slaying the casual look.

This is a recent picture of him from his quarantine dairies.

In these pictures, he looks impressive and handsome in simple and casual dressing.

After Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Karan said that he will work harder on his skills and walk the extra mile to impress his fans and his family.

We really wish to see more of Karan Deol in movies and wish him all the best for his future projects.

Share your views on these pictures of the actor, in the comment section below.

