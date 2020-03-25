Karan Deol is worried for THEM during the lockdown

MUMBAI: Karan Deol’s special love for animals makes him stand out from the rest.

Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol made his debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas opposite Sahher Bambba in late 2019.

The movie got a mixed to positive response from the audience and the critics, but the chemistry between the leads was loved and appreciated by the classes and the masses.

Sunny Paaji, who is very well known for his action sequences and his 'dhai kilo ka haath', launched his son Karan with this rom-com. Karan's action scenes were few but loved by all.

Based on the hit song of the same name, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is very close to the entire Deol Family.

At this time, when the entire world is fighting the Covid-19 outbreak, we see many celebs coming up with different ideas on how to spend your quarantine time at your home and with your family. Karan did something different during the quarantine.

The actor on his social media platform shared a sweet picture with a street dog.

This was indeed a sweet gesture by the actor to make us realise that we should not forget pets and street dogs while we are fighting Coronavirus. We should feed them and care for them also.

Earlier, we saw Karan spending his quarantine time by working towards his fitness.