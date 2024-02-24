Karan Gour speaks about his film 'Fairy Folk' and the USP - Exclusive

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Fairy Folk is all set to hit the big screens. The movie that has Rasika Duggal along with Mukul Chaddha is directed by filmmaker Karan Gour. Well, the trailer is getting decent response from the fans and now filmmaker Karan Gour in exclusive chat session with Tellychakkar speaks about his film 'Fairy Folk' and laso on the casting of the movie.

As the filmmaker, what is the idea of this movie?

Karan Gour says, “Fairy Folk delves into the relationship between humans and nature, emphasising the magic in everyday life. We aimed for authenticity by allowing the actors to improvise, which we believed would bring a genuine and spontaneous feel to the film, enriched with a layer of enchantment."

⁠Taking us through the casting and what made you cast Rasika

Karan Gour adds, “Rasika Dugal was an obvious choice for her depth and versatility as an actress. Her natural chemistry with co-star Mukul Chadda, enhanced by their real-life rapport, was crucial for the film's improvisational style. We knew she could bring the needed authenticity and emotional depth to her role”.

Also read - Rasika Dugal reveals challenges she faced while the shoot of movie Fairy Folk – Exclusive

As a filmmaker what can be the USP of the film

Karan Gour adds, “The improvisational approach sets "Fairy Folk" apart. Allowing actors to freely express their characters within the scene introduces a level of realism and unpredictability, blended with the film’s subtle fantastical elements, offering a fresh and unique viewing experience.".

