News

Karan Johar is all praises for Amjad Ali Khan's sons

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Sep 2019 01:43 PM

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Johar has praised sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan's sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, saying there is a lot of honesty in their music.

The Bangash brothers have released their new album, "Infinity", on Friday.

Present at the launch of Amaan and Ayaan's latest album, Karan said: "I know Amaan and Ayaan for about 15 to 20 years and I am proud and excited to see their musical journey unravel over the years.

"I love the way how they've gone from strength to strength and it is not easy to live under the shadow of an international legend (their father). There is a lot of humility and honesty in their music."

"Infinity", produced by Karsh Kale, is a mix of classical and electronic.

Karan also expressed his wish to collaborate with Ayaan and Amaan in future.

"I'd love to work with both of them. Our cinema is evolving and so is the sound of our cinema and I think it's now so related to the plot and the characters.

"I did a film where the lead character was a singer and if ever there's a zone like that again it would be wonderful to kind of create new sounds and new energies in our film with these guys," he added.

Tags > Karan Johar, Amjad Ali Khan, Amaan Ali Bangash, Ayaan Ali Bangash, Movie News, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Kareena and Geeta Ma recreate the iconic Bole...

Kareena and Geeta Ma recreate the iconic Bole Chudiya on DID
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

In pics: Shama Sikander's birthday...

In pics: Shama Sikander's birthday celebration
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar
Amir Basir
Amir Basir
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Gunjan Utreja
Yashashri Masurkar
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan
Vije Bhatia
Vije Bhatia
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Manish Raisinghan
Manish Raisinghan
Anubhav Shrivastava
Anubhav Shrivastava

past seven days