News

Karan Johar all set to remake Bheeshma?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Mar 2020 07:01 PM

MUMBAI: Given the trend of remakes of South hits in Bollywood, Karan Johar is supposedly planning to buy the rights of Telugu film Bheeshma. Starring Rashmika Mandanna and Nithiin, the film released this month and was liked by the audience. Now, according to media reports, the Telugu rom-com Bheeshma might be remade in Hindi, and Karan Johar might buy its rights.

Reports are also doing the rounds that Ranbir Kapoor is being considered for the film.

Karan is already presenting Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's upcoming untitled Telugu film.

Credits: Pinkvilla

Tags Karan Johar Telugu film Bheeshma Rashmika Mandanna Nithiin Ranbir Kapoor Ananya Panday Vijay Deverakonda TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
In pics: Maniesh Paul recreate Jai Veeru scene with Dharmendra on Li'l Champs

In pics: Maniesh Paul recreate Jai Veeru scene...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
In pics: 12th Mirchi Music Awards

In pics: 12th Mirchi Music Awards

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here