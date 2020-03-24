Karan Johar all set to remake Bheeshma?

MUMBAI: Given the trend of remakes of South hits in Bollywood, Karan Johar is supposedly planning to buy the rights of Telugu film Bheeshma. Starring Rashmika Mandanna and Nithiin, the film released this month and was liked by the audience. Now, according to media reports, the Telugu rom-com Bheeshma might be remade in Hindi, and Karan Johar might buy its rights.

Reports are also doing the rounds that Ranbir Kapoor is being considered for the film.

Karan is already presenting Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's upcoming untitled Telugu film.

Credits: Pinkvilla