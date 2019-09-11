News

Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh knew the answer to the Rs 1 crore question

MUMBAI: Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the most watched quiz shows on Indian television. It entertains as well as disseminates knowledge and information to viewers. The new season of the quiz show has finally begun and has been receiving tremendous response from the audiences. Now, filmmaker Karan Johar has expressed how happy he was as he knew the answer to the Rs 1 crore question asked on the reality quiz show hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan. 

The filmmaker, who is known for films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Raazi, took to his social media handle to share his excitement and in turn shared an interesting detail about his upcoming multi-starrer Takht. 

He wrote, "I knew the 1 crore answer! 'Dara Shikoh' and so would you have Ranveer. 'Takht'." 

This came after the 19-year-old contestant, Himanshu Dhuria, lost the chance to take home Rs 1 crore when he couldn't answer the question, "Whose Persian translation of several Upanishads is known as the 'Sirr-e-Akbar'?" 

