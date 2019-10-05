Karan Johar calls Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War a 'massive winner'

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War was one of the much-anticipated films. Fans were super excited to watch the duo on screen, and now after release, the film went on to become the highest opening Hindi film till date in the history of Bollywood. The film as well as the cast garnered positive responses from various corners.



And now, after all the praises from the fans, and B-town alike, Karan Johar has a kind message for the entire team, and he has put into words all the praises that the film deserves, and for all the right reasons. He wrote, "When you watch a film with the excitement of a kid in a candy ( read that as dandy) store you know you have a winner!! A massive winner!! #WAR is a popcorn party at the movies! Testosterone overdrive and beefcake brilliance makes this viewing a pure pleasure! Let’s take a breath and celebrate the magnitude of “HERO” that @hrithikroshan possesses ! He is born to walk in slow motion in ultra chic sunglasses! You can’t help but man crush on him and be wide eyed through the film! He is the embodiment of superstardom!! Just FANtastic.



He further added, "@tigerjackieshroff is just AMAZING! Matching Hrithik step by step with assured energy and deep sincerity ! He has decades of superstardom in him! This was a brave choice and he emerges and how!!! What a fantastically produced film!! My alma mater @yrf paves the way for the benchmark of new age action on celluloid!!! Career best and deft direction by #sidharthanand who pulls all stop and executes a WHAM of a WAR!!! Go jump into this adrenaline rush!! Bhayankar Business Alert!!!!"



Take a look below.