Karan Johar calls Vicky Kaushal 'controversial video man'

17 Feb 2020 01:30 PM

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Johar has recently shared a hilarious in-flight video of his Bollywood gang, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Tahira Kashyap and Vicky Kaushal.

"It's time to #toodles again," Karan captioned the video in which he can be seen having a fun banter with the actors.

The video begins with Karan moving the camera to Tahira, later moving it to Ayushmann and questioning him about his clothes. Then he captured Ranveer, Varun, Vicky and Kartik. While capturing Vicky, Karan addressed the "Uri: The Surgical Strike" actor as a "controversial video man", referring to the old video which Karan had posted on social media in which Vicky was looking high.

Vicky was even seen begging Karan not to make his video. They were all heading to Guwahati for the Filmfare Awards.

SOURCE: IANS 

 

