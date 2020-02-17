Karan Johar to develop Student of the Year spin-off show for Netflix?

MUMBAI: Student of the Year, which released back in 2012, marked the debut of Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, and Alia Bhat in the lead roles. It received an amazing response from the audiences and the critics, and the performances of all 3 main leads were very well applauded by the masses too.

And last year, we saw Student of the Year 2 which marked the debut of Tara Sutaria and Aanaya Panday opposite Tiger Shroff. The film opened to mixed to positive response but was loved by the masses. Again, the debutants received love and appreciation.

Now as per sources, Karan is all set on developing a spin-off show based on Student of the Year for the streaming giant Netflix.

The cast of the show has not yet been locked but the said show will be produced by Dharma.

Currently, a script for the show is being worked upon. Once the script is ready, the cast for the show be locked. As for direction, the spin-off show will be helmed by Raj Mehta who directed the recently released Akshay Kumar – Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Good Newwz.

Though as of now an official confirmation on the show is unavailable, industry buzz is that the makers of the show along with Netflix will make a formal announcement in the coming days.