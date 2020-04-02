Karan Johar finally REACTS to reports about Takht being acquired by T-Series; check

MUMBAI: Karan Johar’s Takht is a much-awaited film. It stars an ensemble cast comprising of Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Vicky Kaushal.

Karan was supposed to return to the director’s seat with his multi-starrer Takht. The project was supposed to go on floors in March 2020. Unfortunately with the outbreak of Coronavirus, the shoot of the film is pushed ahead for an indefinite period. Post the shooting schedule of the said movie was pushed; there were speculations about the film being shelved and then the acquisition of the movie by T-series.

Bollywood Hungama put out the news that after Fox Star Studios backing out from funding the movie along with Dharma Production, KJo has now struck a deal with T-series. Finally putting all the rumours to rest Karan Johar clarified it being baseless and untrue about his upcoming movie Takht in talks for any kind of acquisition. Being stern in his clarification he requested the media houses to stop spreading false news and concentrate on critical issues of the country. Refuting these rumours and putting them to rest, Karan Johar tweeted, “News articles and speculations making the rounds about the acquisition of #TAKHT are baseless and untrue! I would request media houses to focus on more relevant and critical issues that plague our country and refrain from incorrect reportage!"

Check out Karan Johar’s post here.