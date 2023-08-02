Karan Johar gets clicked at the airport with a band-aid on his neck; netizens say, "Love bite ko hide kiya”

Karan Johar was recently spotted at Jaisalmer airport as he was leaving from there after attending Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding. Well, the filmmaker is getting trolled for having a band-aid on his neck.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 02/08/2023 - 16:56
movie_image: 
Karan Johar gets clicked at the airport with a band-aid on his neck; netizens say, "Love bite ko hide kiya”

MUMBAI :Karan Johar was in Jaisalmer to attend Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding which took place yesterday. A few hours ago, he was spotted at Jaisalmer airport as he is now returning to Mumbai. Well, Karan’s airport look was just perfect as usual, but netizens have marked something.

People on social media have noted that Karan has a band-aid on his neck and they have hilarious things to say about it. A netizen commented, “Love bite ko bandage se hide kiya lol.” One more netizen commented, “He have bandage tape on his neck is he hiding hickey like who puts bandage on neck otherwise.” Check out the comments below...

Well, we have to say that people on social media surely mark minute details of the celebs.

Also Read: Karan Johar spills the beans on when Sidharth Malhotra met Kiara Advani; says, “Watching them is a fairy tale…’

Talking about the SidKiara wedding, apart from Karan Johar, celebs like Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, and Juhi Chawla attended the wedding. Karan penned a beautiful note for Sidharth and Kiara. He wrote, “I met him a decade and a half ago…. Silent, strong and still so sensitive…. I met her many years after… silent ,strong and so sensitive in equal measure…Then they met each other and i realised in that moment that the these two pillars of strength and dignity can make an irreplaceable bond and create the most magical love story together…. Watching them is a fairy tale that is rooted in tradition and family… As they exchanged vows on a mandap of mohabbat everyone around them felt the pulse…felt the energy… I sat proud, elated and bursting with only love for the two of them! I love you Sid…. I love you Ki…. May today be your forever…..”

Kiara and Sidharth’s love story started on the sets of Shershaah which was produced by Karan. So, of course one can call him cupid.

Also Read:  Did Kartik Aaryan take a dig at Karan Johar?

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Karan Johar Sidharth Malhotra Kiara Advani Shershaah Yodha RC 15 Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Shahid Kapoor Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 02/08/2023 - 16:56

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Where is Dev aka Iqbal Khan going, leaving Vidhi aka Rachana Mistry behind? Check out
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS story from Na Umra Ki Seema Ho. Star Bharat's series, Na Umra Ki...
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan shoot wrapped, Salman Khan announces with a charming new look image!
MUMBAI :The wait for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan got lesser by a day as the production team of Salman Khan’s latest film...
Exclusive! Jairoop Jeevan roped in for Full Focus Entertainment’s next on Dangal TV
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.We have constantly been at the...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Angad doubts Sahiba’s real identity
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
“Why so much attitude” Netizens on this latest video of Aryan Khan
MUMBAI :Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the...
Recent Stories
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan shoot wrapped, Salman Khan announces with a charming new look image!
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan shoot wrapped, Salman Khan announces with a charming new look image!

Latest Video

Related Stories
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan shoot wrapped, Salman Khan announces with a charming new look image!
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan shoot wrapped, Salman Khan announces with a charming new look image!
“Why so much attitude” Netizens on this latest video of Aryan Khan
“Why so much attitude” Netizens on this latest video of Aryan Khan
Neena Gupta on her chemistry with Anupam Kher in Shiv Shastri Balboa, “When you are not in the shoot competing with him...” – Ex
Neena Gupta on her chemistry with Anupam Kher in Shiv Shastri Balboa, “When you are not in the shoot competing with him...” – Exclusive
Not Dimple, but Kumud Mishra was first choice for 'Pathaan' JOCR head
Not Dimple, but Kumud Mishra was first choice for 'Pathaan' JOCR head
Nazim Rizvi's 'Chori Chori, Chupke Chupke' exposed Bollywood's mafia links (Ld)
Nazim Rizvi's 'Chori Chori, Chupke Chupke' exposed Bollywood's mafia links (Ld)
Sid-Kiara dance to 'Raatan Lambiyan' amid alcohol jetsprays, exotic flowers
Sid-Kiara dance to 'Raatan Lambiyan' amid alcohol jetsprays, exotic flowers