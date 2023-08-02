Karan Johar gets clicked at the airport with a band-aid on his neck; netizens say, "Love bite ko hide kiya”

MUMBAI :Karan Johar was in Jaisalmer to attend Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding which took place yesterday. A few hours ago, he was spotted at Jaisalmer airport as he is now returning to Mumbai. Well, Karan’s airport look was just perfect as usual, but netizens have marked something.

People on social media have noted that Karan has a band-aid on his neck and they have hilarious things to say about it. A netizen commented, “Love bite ko bandage se hide kiya lol.” One more netizen commented, “He have bandage tape on his neck is he hiding hickey like who puts bandage on neck otherwise.” Check out the comments below...

Well, we have to say that people on social media surely mark minute details of the celebs.

Talking about the SidKiara wedding, apart from Karan Johar, celebs like Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, and Juhi Chawla attended the wedding. Karan penned a beautiful note for Sidharth and Kiara. He wrote, “I met him a decade and a half ago…. Silent, strong and still so sensitive…. I met her many years after… silent ,strong and so sensitive in equal measure…Then they met each other and i realised in that moment that the these two pillars of strength and dignity can make an irreplaceable bond and create the most magical love story together…. Watching them is a fairy tale that is rooted in tradition and family… As they exchanged vows on a mandap of mohabbat everyone around them felt the pulse…felt the energy… I sat proud, elated and bursting with only love for the two of them! I love you Sid…. I love you Ki…. May today be your forever…..”

Kiara and Sidharth’s love story started on the sets of Shershaah which was produced by Karan. So, of course one can call him cupid.

