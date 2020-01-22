Karan johar is here to find single the perfect date

MUMBAI: Dating -- one word, so many feels! If you’ve ever been on an absolutely awful date, been sent unsolicited photos in the name of courtship, or had your body weight discussed for the good cause of holy matrimony, you’re about to hard relate to this Netflix’s upcoming series.

Netflix today announced the release date and launched the trailer for its upcoming dating makeover show, What The Love! With Karan Johar, hosted by the OG king of romance, Karan Johar. The one-of-a-kind new-age dating reality show will release exclusively on Netflix on January 30, 2020.

Produced by BBC Studios India, this show brings together real people who are in search of true love. Helping them overcome self-doubt, past baggage and other mind blocks are love guru Karan Johar, along with fashion and style expert Maneka Harinsinghani and makeup and hair artist Shaan Muttathil, who transform the participants into the best versions of themselves.

Speaking on hosting the show, host Karan Johar said, “Love, match-making, and hosting -- What The Love! With Karan Johar has given me three things that come naturally to me, all in one go! We’ve all been through difficult phases of self-doubt and low confidence, which often affects our ability to put ourselves out there. Through this show, I want people to look inward and truly love and accept themselves, so that they can find their path to their happily ever after.”

If you thought this was just another dating reality show, think again. Real, relatable, yet extremely fascinating participants, unexpected celebrity guests (hint: Bollywood dates, anyone?), and a certain level of raw vulnerability come together to make this show a fun-filled journey that will tug at your heartstrings.

Watch the trailer and wait for What The Love! With Karan Johar to hit Netflix on January 30, 2020.

