Karan Johar hits back at people calling him a matchmaker

MUMBAI: After intriguing fans for a long time now, the makers of ‘Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship’ finally unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the movie.

At the trailer launch, when a media personnel asked actor Vicky Kaushal if filmmaker Karan Johar has linked him up with an actress or someone else, KJo had a savage reply for the same.

Replying to the same, he wrote, 'Since when have you made me Shaadi.com. I am a creator, director but not a matchmaker. I don't get involved in people's personal life.'

Earlier, in an interview, Karan had reportedly said that although he is not commenting on anybody’s personal life, he has always been very good with getting people together. He had confessed to being a good matchmaker.

Talking about 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship', it is the first part of the horror franchise. It is slated to hit the theatres on February 21, 2020. Apart from Vicky the film also features Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana in the key roles.

Apart from this film, Vicky will be seen next in Udham Singh biopic and Meghna Gulzar’s biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. He will also star in Karan's multi-starrer 'Takht'.

The film will also feature Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

