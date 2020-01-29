Karan Johar opens up about SRK's cameo in Brahmastra

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan'a last film Zero was a big failure at the box office. The actor has not been seen on the big screen since. However, he has reportedly shot for a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra. While Shah Rukh didn’t open about the same, Karan Johar has recently shared his take on his cameo in Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious project. In 2019, photos of Shah Rukh’s vanity van on the sets of Brahmastra had surfaced on social media which left fans excited to see King Khan on the big screen.

In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, Karan opened up a bit about Shah Rukh’s cameo in Brahmastra. Though the filmmaker-producer didn’t reveal any details about King Khan’s role but mentioned that his energy on the set was unparalleled. Karan mentioned that Alia, Ranbir and Ayan along with him are extremely indebted to SRK for coming aboard Brahmastra. Talking about the film, Karan promised that the news about Brahmastra part 1 will soon be out. Karan even mentioned that Ayan has been working on Part 2 and 3 simultaneously.

Karan said, 'I don’t want to reveal his role but Ayan, Ranbir, Alia and I will be eternally grateful to him for coming on board with his vision and inputs. The energy Shah Rukh Khan brings with him when he walks on to a film set is unparalleled.'

