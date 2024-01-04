Karan Johar pens down a hilarious shayari on social media, take a look

MUMBAI: Karan Johar has been vocal always! He has always spoken about his movies, bonds, sexual orientation and much more. Be it on his show Koffee With Karan, the filmmaker has made some big revelations about his dating life and much more.

Now it is his latest social media post that is grabbing attention. He has penned a hilarious shayari on single status, monogamy and more. he also wrote about single status and how it is time to celebrate it and await another date.

Karan Johar's shayari reads, "Ek saathi ke bina hojaye guzara, AC ka temperature nahi badlegi hamara. Nahi milegi mohobbat, na sahi. Separate bathroom ka compromise hoga hi nahi. Monogamy ka demand ghanta hoga poora. Zindagi aur options Kahan milte hain dobaara. Ab toh single status ko karlo celebrate. Anniversary se better hai 'another date'." It roughly translates into that life will go on without a partner. The AC temperature won't change and there will be no compromise on the bathrooms. It is time to celebrate the single status as it is better to have another date than celebrating anniversary. Now didn't we say it is epic. Does this mean he is all single and now is not looking for love either?

Karan Johar has been busy producing back to back films. His latest was Ae Watan Mere Watan that starred Sara Ali Khan as Usha Mehta. The movie released on Amazon Prime Video. It skipped theatrical release. He also produced Sidharth Malhotra's latest movie Yodha that did well at the box office. The filmmaker last directorial was Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He has a series of films under his production house. Alia Bhatt's next movie Jigra is being produced by Karan Johar. He will also be producing the next instalments of Brahmastra. He has announced the movie Bad News that stars Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk.

