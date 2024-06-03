Karan Johar posts a hearty congratulatory note to Anant Ambani and Radhika merchant - WATCH video

MUMBAI: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant became the talk of the nation and even gained a lot of attention internationally due to their grand 3-days pre-wedding bash.

As we know that Anant Ambani is the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani. On the other hand, Radhika Merchant is also the daughter of Viren A. Merchant, a businessman and CEO of Encore Healthcare. Even Radhika Merchant’s mother, Shaila Merchant, is the director of the company.

On the first day, Rihanna gave a powerful performance and the audience were left awestruck with her dance moves. Later, we also got to see Janhvi Kapoor dancing to the beats of ‘Zingaat’ along with Rihanna and the video went viral.

On Day 2 we witnessed Diljit Dosanjh giving an amazing performance and making the audience dance to the tuned of his song.

On day 3, Akon came on stage for performance and the night got better when Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan came together on stage to celebrate. We also got to watch Radhika Merchant dancing with Akon and the three Khan's doing each other's iconic moves.

Now the celebrations are over and a lot of celebrities are posting videos and pictures thanking the Ambani family and wishing Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant all the happiness in the world.

Karan Johar also posted a video thanking them for celebration and wishing the couple. Check out the video below:

We can see how Karan Johar has written a hearty note for the couple in the caption of the post appreciating how the family values the India traditions so well.

What do you think about this couple? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

