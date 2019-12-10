News

Karan Johar to remake 90s' hit Main Khiladi Tu Anari

MUMBAI: Karan Johar is all set to remake Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan starrer Main Khiladi Tu Anari, which defined bromance in Bollywood. The movie was well appreciated, and Akshay and Saif’s chemistry received applause from all corners of the industry.

Cut to 25 years later... Dharma Productions is all set to bring you a modern version of this bro-flick with a fresh cast. Karan has acquired the rights of the original.

It’s a tried and tested formula, and Karan is leaving no stone unturned to bring in two big heroes in it. According to our sources, Karan is planning to go on floors with it in the second half of 2020.

Punit Malhotra could don the director’s hat. This year, he did Student Of The Year 2 for Dharma. Punit has also directed films like Gori Tere Pyaar Mein and I Hate Luv Stories for the production house. Karan is still on the hunt of the second lead to pair opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

