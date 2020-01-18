Karan Johar to rope in SRK and Ranbir in his next

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar is one the most powerful actor and director duos. The two have given massive back-to-back hits. SRK and KJo's last movie was in 2010, and since then, the two haven’t worked together. SRK had done a special appearance in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Now, as per sources, Karan is now planning to cast Shah Rukh Khan in a full-fledged film. Karan has something very different yet not too experimental for Shah Rukh Khan this time, as the actor is very sceptical to try new experiments post the failure of Zero. It seems like the director has just the film for him.

The movie will be something different and still it will be mainstream, as the actor is in no mood to do experiments after his last movie Zero, and now Karan wants to direct a blockbuster for him.

Along with SRK, Karan plans to rope in Ranbir too for the movie, and he too will have a pivotal role in the movie.

While seeing Ranbir and SRK share the screen for only a few minutes in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was a treat in itself, we are sure the fans cannot wait to see the two stars share screen space again.