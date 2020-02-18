Karan Johar rubbishes reports of launching Suhana Khan and Asim Riaz in Student of The Year 3

MUMBAI: Reports of Karan Johar launching his BFF Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan in Bollywood have been doing the rounds for a long time now.

The latest one suggested that KJo will be launching the star kid opposite none other than the latest runner-up of ‘Bigg Boss 13’ Asim Riaz.

Rubbishing all such reports, Karan today took to his Twitter handle and wrote, ‘Absolutely baseless stories making the rounds of SOTY3 !!!! My request to everyone publishing this fabrication is to kindly Stop! Please!’

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is one of the most awaited star kids in Bollywood. Despite reports talking about her big Bollywood debut, the superstar has always maintained that she has to complete her studies before she makes her foray into showbiz.

Ever since the grand finale of the popular reality the show, ‘Bigg Boss 13’, Asim Riaz has been trending on the social media for various reasons.

The model-actor has previously worked in Varun Dhawan's 'Main Tera Hero' but in a very short role.

Meanwhile, Karan launched Chunky Pandey's daughter Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria with 'Student Of The Year 2' in 2019. The film starred Tiger Shroff as the male lead and it was released in May last year.

