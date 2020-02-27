Karan Johar’s advice to Vijay Deverkonda

MUMBAI: Arjun Reddy fame actor Vijay Devrakonda set the benchmark with his performance in Arjun Reddy from which Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh was made.

Recently we heard the news that Dharma Production has joined hands with Vijay Deverakonda for next action flick titled Fighter.

The crowd is excited ever since this announcement happened and the buzz is quite high.

Vijay Devrakonda’s recent movies, which are Dear Comrade and World Famous Lover, did not perform well at the box office. It was quite a shock to the actor and as well as the makers of these movies.

Karan Johar as a mentor suggested to Vijay Devrakonda to not do any movies side by sid and to focus only on Fighter and give 100 percent and complete attention to this flick for now.

The film will also be dubbed in other South Indian languages.

Johar also welcomed Panday, who made her Bollywood debut with Dharma's Student of the Year 2, to the new film.

'Welcoming the stunning @ananyapandayy for our Pan-India venture with @TheDeverakonda, directed by @purijagan. It's going to be a thrilling ride,' the filmmaker wrote on the microblogging site.

The project marks the first collaboration between Deverakonda and Jagannadh, who is best known for films such as Mahesh Babu-starrer Pokkiri and Amitabh Bachchan-fronted Bbudadh...Hoga Terra Baap.