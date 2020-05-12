Karan Johar’s latest #lockdownwiththejohars video will leave you in splits

MUMBAI: Karan Johar's #lockdownwiththejohars Instagram videos have been loved by netizens. The filmmaker entertains his followers even during the lockdown. Occasionally seen in these videos is his mother Hiroo Johar too.

A few days ago we saw Karan and his kids Yash and Roohi Johar in the bathroom. His kids were seen exploring the bathroom which had a huge bathtub. Roohi called the bathtub useless, and Yash was constantly behind his father trying to wash him. Just like the last time, he was figuring out to switch on the faucet, this time too he was figuring out the same, to wash his daddy KJo.

In the video, we can see Karan Johar asking his kids what are they up to in the bathroom. Roohi leaves the space mumbling something whereas Yash is heard saying he wants to explore the bathroom and give a wash to his father. Throughout the video we see Yash holding a hand shower curiously looking from where to switch it on. Funnily when Roohi again walks in suggests daddy remove his clothes, KJo laughs and denies refuses to fulfil her demand.

