Karan Johar’s sartorial choices disapproved by his kids; watch the adorable videos

MUMBAI: Karan Johar is one of the most popular filmmakers. He is known for films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, among others.

He is quite active on social media. He often shares lovely videos showcasing the cute antics of his twins Roohi and Yash Johar. Now, Karan Johar’s quirky sartorial choices have often been a topic of discussion in Bollywood, but it looks like his kid Roohi and Yash also have an opinion about it! He has shared a series of videos with his kids, starting with the video from his massive closet, consisting of some eccentric, blingy outfits. Every time Karan Johar asks them what they think about his dressing style, the kids have hilarious answers. Earlier, his kids had advised him to wear simple clothes. Now, in a new video shared by Karan, we can see not just them, but also KJo’s mom Hiroo Johar commenting about his style.

In the video, Karan Johar asks Roohi what she thinks about Yash telling him that he should wear simpler clothes. She starts giggling, and both his kids say, “No wear Gucci.” Yash then adds, “very sharp Gucci.” KJo then asks Hiroo Johar what she thinks about it, and she said, “I feel you’re wearing too much black, too much bling. I think you could reinvent yourself.” Karan shared the video with the caption, “Well the assault on my fashion continues! It’s now a family intervention! My apologies in advance to the very sharp @gucci ( no idea where that came from) #lockdownwiththejohars.”

Take a look.

