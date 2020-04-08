Karan Johar’s son Yash turns movie critic

MUMBAI: Karan Johar, often informally referred to as KJo, is an Indian film director, producer, screenwriter, costume designer, actor, and television personality who works in Hindi films. He is the son of Hiroo and Yash Johar. A close friend of Shahrukh Khan, he assisted Yash Chopra's Yash Raj Films during the early days of his career, making his directorial debut with the mega-hit Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998). He is one of the most high-profile directors in Bollywood.

Also a close friend of Aditya Chopra, he has been a creative member of Yash Raj productions such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Veer-Zaara (2004), Dil To Pagal Hai (1997), and Mohabbatein (2000). Johar's success has guaranteed him worldwide distribution of his production company, Dharma Productions, for many years to come.

Karan is also known for his sense of fashion. His outfits and footwear are always the talk of the town.

During the present lock down, Karan has launched his famous 'Toodles' videos. Their toodles camaraderie has been going viral on the internet. The ace filmmaker's latest post is sure to grab your attention.

Recently Karan posted a video on his Instagram status where we see son Yash calling his dad’s movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai very boring.

This hilarious video has us ROFL. We also see the strong bond between the father and the son as Karan laughs at his remark.

Yash and Roohi's cuteness has been winning over the internet. Even their review of their father's wardrobe will leave you in splits.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Karan is all set to wear the director's hat once again for his next project 'Takht'. The period drama stars Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles.

