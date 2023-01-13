Karan Johar shares Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada trailer; Is the filmmaker trying to patch up with the actor?

Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada is creating a strong buzz all over the internet. Now, we can see that filmmaker Karan Johar has shared the trailer on his Instagram handle. Is this an indication that the filmmaker is trying to patch up with Karthik Aaryan?
MUMBAI :Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming movie titled Shehzada has already been creating a strong buzz all over the internet. The film’s trailer that was released yesterday has been getting a big thumbs up from the fans and audience. They are not able to stay calm but are praising the actor for his never seen before massy avatar.

The fans are sharing glimpses of the trailer and are appreciating the actor for his performance. But the shocking part is; did you know that even Karan Johar has shared the trailer of the film?

Yes, you heard right. Filmmaker Karan Johar has shared Shehzada’s trailer on his Instagram handle, and this has left everyone surprised. As we all know, there were many reports and rumours doing the rounds that there were some differences between the filmmaker and the actor Kartik Aaryan. Karan Johar and his team had earlier said that they would be removing Kartik Aaryan from the movie Dostana due to his unprofessional behaviour, and this news had shocked the audience everywhere.

And now, the filmmaker Karan Johar has shocked all of us as he shared the trailer on his IG story. This has definitely grabbed the attention of the fans. Is this an indication that the filmmaker Karan Johar is trying to patch up with Kartik Aaryan, seeing his star power now. Earlier, we saw Karan Johar indirectly speaking to Kartik Aaryan in his show Koffee with Karan.

What are your views on this gesture by Karan Johar as he shared the trailer of Kartik Aryan’s Shehzada? Do you think the actor will re-join Dharma Productions with the movie Dostana 2? Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

ALSO READ –John Abraham sets the record straight about Pathaan trailer and all the controversies around it

