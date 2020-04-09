Karan Johar sings 'Channa Mereya'; his kids gives him a thumbs-down

MUMBAI: Karan Johar, often informally referred to as KJo, is an Indian film director, producer, screenwriter, costume designer, actor, and television personality who works in Hindi films. He is the son of Hiroo and Yash Johar. A close friend of Shahrukh Khan, he assisted Yash Chopra's Yash Raj Films during the early days of his career, making his directorial debut with the mega-hit Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998). He is one of the most high-profile directors in Bollywood.

Those following Karan on Instagram might well be aware of #LockdownWithJohars, where Karan’s kids, Yash and Roohi, brutally dismiss him for almost everything. Right from his fashion choices to his films, these two have not left anything untrolled. The latest episode is her, and this time, the kids have dismissed his singing capabilities. What’s more! They are not alone. Karan’s mother Hiroo Johar is also of the same opinion.

Have a look.

The video is hilarious. Karan is getting a reality check from his own kids. However, it is also sweet to see the Johar family cherishing little moments together during the lockdown.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Karan is all set to wear the director's hat once again for his next project 'Takht'. The period drama stars Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles.

