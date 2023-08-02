Karan Johar spills the beans on when Sidharth Malhotra met Kiara Advani; says, “Watching them is a fairy tale…’

The couple however never spoke about dating each other to the media or their fans and have directly put all rumors to rest by tying the knot. Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has now spilled the beans on how the newly married couple first met and what happened next.
MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani who are said to have fallen in love on the sets of their film Shershaah are finally man and wife. The couple tied the knot at Suryagarh, Jaisalmer and many high profile celebs were a part of their special day on 7th February 2023. The couple however never spoke about dating each other to the media or their fans and have directly put all rumors to rest by tying the knot.

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has now spilled the beans on how the newly married couple first met and what happened next. Sidharth made his Bollywood debut with Karan’s film Student Of The Year in 2012 and sees him as his protege. Sharing an adorable picture from the wedding of Sidharth and Kiara, Karan wrote, ‘I met him a decade and a half ago…. Silent, strong and still so sensitive…. I met her many years after… silent, strong and so sensitive in equal measure…Then they met each other and I realised in that moment that these two pillars of strength and dignity can make an irreplaceable bond and create the most magical love story together…. Watching them is a fairy tale that is rooted in tradition and family…”

Karan further added, “As they exchanged vows on a mandap of mohabbat everyone around them felt the pulse…felt the energy… I sat proud, elated and bursting with only love for the two of them! I love you Sid…. I love you Ki…. May today be your forever…”

Fans reacted to this emotional message of Karan. One wrote, ‘Your three students are graduated now,” another user commented, “@karanjohar waiting for you to upload ‘dola re’ dance with @shahidkapoor as promised on show.” One fan wrote, “Beautifully penned! We meet the right people when it’s the time.” 

