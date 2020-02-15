Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh and others gear up for Filmfare Awards; watch video

MUMBAI: The Filmfare Awards ceremony, which is one of the most prestigious film events in India, is gearing up for this year’s show. Yes, the Filmfare Awards 2020 is around the corner.

The preparations about the big night are on full swing and the Bollywood A-list stars are eagerly looking forward to it. And while the fans are eagerly waiting for the biggest awards night, Karan Johar has shared an interesting update about Filmfare Awards. The filmmaker has shared a video on social media as he heads for the Awards which are being organised in Assam this year.

In the video, he was accompanied by celebrities like Tahira Kashyap, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan and Varun Dhawan. The video was shot in a plane as these A-listers were en route to Assam for Filmfare awards. The video begins with KJo praising Ayushmann and Tahira for the dressing sense. The camera then pans towards Varun and Ranveer who seem to be having fun during the flight. But what caught everyone’s attention was Vicky’s reaction to the video. The actor, who was referred to as the ‘controversial video man’ looked quite worn out. However, when he saw the camera, he took a jibe at KJo for making another video and requested him not to make it.

For the uninitiated, Vicky got embroiled in a drug controversy after Karan Johar shared a video of a party at his residence. The actor was accused of consuming drugs at the party. However, Karan later dismissed the reports.

