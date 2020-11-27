Karan Razdan: I always try to give importance to music in my films

MUMBAI: Filmmaker-writer Karan Razdan, who is gearing up to shoot his upcoming untitled film, says he always gives importance to music in his films, hoping that the audience appreciates the music of his upcoming film.



Razdan gave an idea of the plot in order to explain why music is important in the project.



"This film is a love triangle and it tells a story of two religions and it is also a story about friendship. Other than that, I will not be able to reveal much about the film because earlier my film scripts have been stolen, so I don't want to talk much about it. I have finalised the title of the film but I will announce it in Uttarakhand during the muhurat.



The music is composed by southern hitmaker Ravi Shankar and the lyrics are by Shweta Raj. "Ravi Shankar has composed music for Ram Gopal Varma's 'Sarkar 3'. He has also composed music for around 10 Telugu films, which have been directed by Ram Gopal Varma. He is a well known name in the Telugu film industry. I am happy working with him because I always try to give importance to music in my films," Razdan said.



On his lyricist he added: "Shweta Raj has written three songs for this film and we are working on a fourth song as well. She is a very sensitive artiste in terms of writing. Whether it is in Hindi or Urdu. I hope that the singing of Master Saleem, the music of Ravi Shankar and the writing of Shweta Raj will bring good results for my film."



Razdan, who shot to fame in the eighties as an actor, has directed films like "Girlfriend" (2004), "Hawas" (2004) and "Souten: The Other Woman" (2006). He was also Program creator of the popular eighties show, "Rajani".



His upcoming film will be shot in a start-to-finish schedule of 45 days in Uttarakhand. Shooting begins in January 28, 2021.