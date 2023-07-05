Karan Singh Chhabra on 'Chatrapathi': Gave my blood, sweat and hair

Actor Karan Singh Chhabra has pushed the envelope for his character in the upcoming film 'Chatrapathi', for which he says he gave his blood, sweat and hair.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/07/2023 - 20:15
movie_image: 
Karan Singh Chhabra

MUMBAI: Actor Karan Singh Chhabra has pushed the envelope for his character in the upcoming film 'Chatrapathi', for which he says he gave his blood, sweat and hair.

The actor has gone out of his way to deliver the role and had to get bald for a very important scene.

Talking about the same, he said: "So when I was told about the role, I was told to see the part of 'Ashok' which in 2005 was the iconic S. S. Rajamouli Villain of this cult Telugu film called Chatrapathi. There was a scene in which he gets punished and his head is shaved in front thousands of people.

"I initially assumed there must be a wig or some camera angle would be used but the scene required me to get bald for real and that too we cannot do any retakes ".

He further continued: "But now when I look back at some of the scenes we shot, I feel that all the Blood, Sweat and Hair (literally) that I gave were worth it. I am grateful that my effort left an impact and has resulted well!"

SOURCE: INAS

Karan singh Chhabra Chatrapathi Ashok S. S. Rajamouli Villain Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/07/2023 - 20:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Rohit Roy on 'KKK13': Don't see it as a reality show, I see it as an adrenaline rush
MUMBAI: In his 29-year-long journey in Hindi entertainment showbiz, popular actor Rohit Roy will be seen in a reality...
Vijay Varma's 'Dahaad' character oozes reptile-like energy
MUMBAI: Actor Vijay Varma worked closely with the costume designer of the series 'Dahaad' to ensure that even in his...
Vivek Agnihotri: 'The Kerala Story' team will get 'unimaginable hate'
MUMBAI: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri on Saturday told cast and crew of 'The Kerala Story' that their lives will not be the...
Sonali Bendre: I am a very scared dancer, but always wanted to learn
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre has made a shocking revelation that she is a very scared dancer.In the 'Best Ka...
Karan Singh Chhabra on 'Chatrapathi': Gave my blood, sweat and hair
MUMBAI: Actor Karan Singh Chhabra has pushed the envelope for his character in the upcoming film 'Chatrapathi', for...
Dimple points to growing audience acceptance of 'darker, more taboo subjects'
MUMBAI: Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia, who plays a drug lord in the upcoming streaming series 'Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo...
Recent Stories
Vivek Agnihotri
Vivek Agnihotri: 'The Kerala Story' team will get 'unimaginable hate'
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vivek Agnihotri
Vivek Agnihotri: 'The Kerala Story' team will get 'unimaginable hate'
Ghazi
'IB 71' is a spiritual prequel to 'The Ghazi Attack', says director
Raghav
Raghav Juyal got Rs 1.2 cr for 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'
Kushan Nandy
Kushan Nandy on working with Nawaz again: We have a kind of brotherhood
Hansal Mehta
Hansal Mehta says he 'lost a lot of money' in 'Omerta', but it will always be 'special
Swara Bhasker
Swara Bhasker tells paparazzi to talk like they did with Gigi Hadid