Karan singh chhabra gets to visit the 70s era with Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet

MUMBAI: Sidharth malhotra , rakulpreet singh , Milap zaveri spotted with Tv show host karan chhabra in Jw marriot juhu while shooting for his chat show.



Their latest film marjaavaan has striking resemblence to the masala action films of hindi cinema of the 70s on which Karan asked Sidharth as to who is his favorite 70s action hero and he quickly replied Mr Amitabh Bachchan.



"It was a great chat with the director Milap zaveri and the cast of marjaavaan, who told me how difficult it was to shoot the film with riteish deshmukh standing on his knees in half the film as he was playing a dwarf'' said chhabra.