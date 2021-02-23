Karan Singh Grover’s Birthday: Here is how wife Bipasha Basu making hubby’s birthday more special, the actress shares her sizzling pictures too

MUMBAI: Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu, are one of the most loved Bollywood Jodis of all time, the couple always comes up with some major fitness and couple goals for the fans to follow and fans too never fail to express their love to this Jodi.

Today actor, Karan Singh Grover turned 39 and he is getting all the love from the friends, family and all over, but since the beginning of the day, we are seeing the wife Bipasha is super excited about her husband Karan’s Birthday and her Instagram stories do all the talking’s, the actress is been sharing the posts of Karan’s Birthday as they both are a celebration in the Maldives.

Here are the posts shared by actress Bipasha Basu on her Instagram handle:

Right from the cake cutting to having a chilling time on the beach the actress and her husband are doing it all right, wife Bipasha is leaving no stone unturned to make it a special one for her husband on his Birthday, well no doubt Karan Singh Grover is looking amazing in these pictures having his best time of life and also actress shared her solo pictures too, where she looked hot and enjoying her best time with Hubby.

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu together were last seen in the MX player web series Dangerous and we look forward to seeing more of their work together in the future days.

