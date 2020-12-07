Kareena bids goodbye to Himachal as hubby Saif wraps up 'Bhoot Police' shoot

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor on Monday bid goodbye to Himachal Pradesh, where she was holidaying as her husband Saif Ali Khan shot for a film.

"Bye bye Palampur. What a brilliant experience... and hello Mumbaiii... I'm coming home," Kareena shared on her verified Instagram account.

Kareena accompanied Saif to Himachal Pradesh, who was shooting for his forthcoming film "Bhoot Police" across various locations in the hill town.

Shoot for the film's first schedule wrapped up on December 5. The makers are all set to begin shooting for the second schedule in Mumbai from December 15.

Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, the horror comedy film stars Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, Arjun Kapoor and Jaaved Jaaferi.