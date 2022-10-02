Kareena calls Saif, Hrithik 'best actors', declares 'Vikram Vedha' a 'blockbuster'

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has tagged her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and actor Hrithik Roshan, with whom she has worked in films such as 'Yaadein', 'Kabhi Khushi Khabhie Gham' and 'Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon' as best actors.

MUMBAI : Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has tagged her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and actor Hrithik Roshan, with whom she has worked in films such as 'Yaadein', 'Kabhi Khushi Khabhie Gham' and 'Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon' as best actors.

The actress, who is known for her pout, also called their upcoming film 'Vikram Vedha' a "blockbuster".

She took to her Instagram story and shared a poster of the film and wrote: "Best film, best actors, best story, best directors, what a film... a blockbuster.

'Vikram Vedha' is an action-thriller written & directed by Pushkar-Gayatri.

The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as the tough cop Vikram sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha.

'Vikram Vedha' is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production.

The film is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar & S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment.

'Vikram Vedha' will hit the big screens globally on September 30.

SOURCE IANS 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 10/27/2022 - 07:00

