Kareena didn’t know anything about Kartik Aryan and Sara Ali Khan

09 Jan 2020 06:37 PM

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor is on cloud nine these days, as her recent movie Good Newzz as done wonders at the Box office.  Now in a recent interview, the actress was asked whether she knew anything about Kartik Aryan and Sara Ali Khan, to which the actress said that she doesn’t know anything as no one told her the truth.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are co-stars in Imtiaz Ali's untitled film, which is said to be the remake of the 2009 film Love Aaj Kal, which starred Sara's father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. The film is scheduled to hit screens on February 14 this year. Kartik and Sara announced their association with the untitled Imtiaz Ali project by sharing special posts on their Instagram profiles.

 

