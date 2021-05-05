Kareena Kapoor follows her own dialogue " Main Apni favourite Hoon" and here is the proof

MUMBAI: Actress Kareena Kapoor had made her strong mark in Bollywood with her immense contribution in the acting industry over the time. The Diva today is one of the hottest and fittest actresses in Bollywood. From Refugee to Main Prem Ki Deewani hun and Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham the actress has given some finest performances in her journey.

How can we forget her movie Jab We Met which was directed by Imtiaz Ali, and hurt dialogue from the movie "Main Apni favourite Hoon" got so popular back then and till today, and what we see at a time the actress follow her this dialogue very much, in her almost every interviews the actress makes a comment or a statement which prove that she is her own favourite.

Today we have come across an amazing post which clearly shows that the actress Kareena Kapoor does follow her own dialogue and she is her own favorite.

Have a look

The Stunner, the beauty queen Kareena Kapoor is surely the favourite of millions of fans across the globe, and these small statements of the actress calling herself her favorite really makes her special and makes the fans fall for her more.

Well what are your views on this video made by fans of Kareena Kapoor do let us know in the comments section below.

On the work front Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in the movie Lal Singh Chadha with Aamir Khan.

